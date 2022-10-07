UltrAlpha Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million (UAT)

UltrAlpha (UAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One UltrAlpha token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UltrAlpha has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. UltrAlpha has a market cap of $9.25 million and $52,694.00 worth of UltrAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltrAlpha Token Profile

UltrAlpha’s genesis date was August 15th, 2019. UltrAlpha’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. UltrAlpha’s official Twitter account is @uat_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltrAlpha’s official message board is medium.com/@uat_official. UltrAlpha’s official website is ultralpha.io.

Buying and Selling UltrAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “UltrAlpha (UAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. UltrAlpha has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UltrAlpha is 0.00450065 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultralpha.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltrAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltrAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltrAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

