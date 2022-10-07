Umbria Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (UMBR)

Umbria Network (UMBR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Umbria Network has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $10,911.00 worth of Umbria Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Umbria Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Umbria Network token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Umbria Network

Umbria Network’s launch date was January 24th, 2021. Umbria Network’s total supply is 5,535,158 tokens. Umbria Network’s official Twitter account is @networkumbria and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umbria Network is umbria.network. The Reddit community for Umbria Network is https://reddit.com/r/umbrianetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Umbria Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbria Network (UMBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Umbria Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Umbria Network is 0.88842271 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umbria.network/.”

