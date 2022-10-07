UMI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3,284.53 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, UMI has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. UMI has a market cap of $3,284.53 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMI

UMI (CRYPTO:UMI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,061 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umitop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMI is umi.top. The official message board for UMI is medium.com/@umi_top.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI (UMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. UMI has a current supply of 1,175,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UMI is 0.00306033 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umi.top.”

