Uncharted 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,222.00 (UNC)

Uncharted (UNC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Uncharted has traded down 57.6% against the US dollar. One Uncharted token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Uncharted has a market cap of $16,495.00 and $52,222.00 worth of Uncharted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uncharted alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00209857 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00189447 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005412 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Uncharted

UNC is a token. It was first traded on April 24th, 2022. Uncharted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uncharted’s official message board is medium.com/@unchartedgame. Uncharted’s official Twitter account is @unchartedunc. The official website for Uncharted is uncharted.game.

Uncharted Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncharted (UNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Uncharted has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uncharted is 0.00189321 USD and is down -11.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24,162.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uncharted.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uncharted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uncharted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uncharted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uncharted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uncharted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.