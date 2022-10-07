Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Reaches Market Cap of $5.35 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $5.35 million and $41,217.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Token Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection is www.app.unic.ly/#/utoken-contract/0x8d2bffcbb19ff14a698c424fbcdcfd17aab9b905. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a current supply of 250,000,000. The last known price of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection is 0.02139316 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42,458.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.app.unic.ly/#/utoken-contract/0x8d2bffcbb19ff14a698c424fbcdcfd17aab9b905.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.