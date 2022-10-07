Unicly Price Reaches $6.35 on Exchanges (UNIC)

Unicly (UNIC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Unicly has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly token can now be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00032428 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unicly Token Profile

Unicly’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 5,527 tokens. Unicly’s official website is unic.ly. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclynft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unicly is gov.unic.ly.

Unicly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly (UNIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unicly has a current supply of 5,527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unicly is 6.53942496 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $266,628.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unic.ly/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

