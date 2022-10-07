UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $4,174.36 and $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token launched on August 19th, 2019. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @unicorn_unx and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNICORN Token (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNICORN Token has a current supply of 9,800,000,000 with 106,912,508.514 in circulation. The last known price of UNICORN Token is 0.00003994 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unicorn.cm/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.