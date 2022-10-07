UniDex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,531.00 (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. UniDex has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniDex token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00005913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniDex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UniDex Token Profile

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,443,853 tokens. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @unidexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UniDex is unidexfinance.medium.com. The official website for UniDex is www.unidex.exchange.

UniDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniDex (UNIDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniDex has a current supply of 0. The last known price of UniDex is 1.1785032 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $39,303.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unidex.exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.