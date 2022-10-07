Uniform Fiscal Object Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,523.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is https://reddit.com/r/ufocoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Uniform Fiscal Object is medium.com/@ufoproject. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @fiscalobject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufobject.com.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate UFO through the process of mining. Uniform Fiscal Object has a current supply of 3,934,290,494.99 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uniform Fiscal Object is 0.00020557 USD and is down -23.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ufobject.com.”

