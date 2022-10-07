UniLayer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207,216.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $207,216.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.com. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer (LAYER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniLayer has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 25,690,321 in circulation. The last known price of UniLayer is 0.05040722 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $175,471.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unilayer.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

