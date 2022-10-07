UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $228,037.07

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $228,037.07 and $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNION Protocol Governance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNION Protocol Governance Token

UNION Protocol Governance Token launched on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 tokens. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNION Protocol Governance Token is 0.00038685 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $47,400.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unn.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

