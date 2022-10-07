Unipilot (PILOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million

Unipilot (PILOT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Unipilot token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unipilot has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unipilot has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Unipilot

Unipilot’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 13,703,109 tokens. The official message board for Unipilot is unipilot.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unipilot is unipilot.io. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @unipilot_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unipilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot (PILOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unipilot has a current supply of 13,703,109 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unipilot is 0.67172979 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $97,477.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unipilot.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using US dollars.

