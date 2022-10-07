Unisocks (SOCKS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,940.00

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Unisocks token can now be purchased for approximately $22,904.96 or 1.17003362 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $1,940.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks’ launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 tokens. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @uniswapexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Unisocks (SOCKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unisocks has a current supply of 302. The last known price of Unisocks is 23,465.4939673 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,480.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unisocks.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

