United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of United Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,103.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 230,470 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

