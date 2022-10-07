United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $165.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

