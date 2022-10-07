United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 383,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after buying an additional 49,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $293.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

