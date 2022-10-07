United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,025

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,107.50 ($13.38).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.8 %

UU opened at GBX 864.40 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.10. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 850 ($10.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,051.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,071.35.

Insider Transactions at United Utilities Group

About United Utilities Group

In related news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

