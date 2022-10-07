United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,025

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,085.00.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of UUGRY opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

