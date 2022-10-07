UnitedCrowd (UCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,211.00

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. UnitedCrowd has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnitedCrowd token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UnitedCrowd Profile

UnitedCrowd’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 tokens. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnitedCrowd’s official website is unitedcrowd.com. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/unitedcrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UnitedCrowd’s official message board is unitedcrowd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling UnitedCrowd

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd (UCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnitedCrowd has a current supply of 585,670,354 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UnitedCrowd is 0.00361255 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unitedcrowd.com.”

