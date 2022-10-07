Universal Pickle Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (UPL)

Universal Pickle (UPL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Universal Pickle token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Universal Pickle has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Universal Pickle has a total market cap of $16,809.92 and $186,268.00 worth of Universal Pickle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

About Universal Pickle

Universal Pickle’s launch date was December 18th, 2021. Universal Pickle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,336,443 tokens. The official website for Universal Pickle is www.universalpickletoken.com. Universal Pickle’s official Twitter account is @pickleuniversal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Universal Pickle is https://reddit.com/r/universal___pickle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Universal Pickle

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Pickle (UPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Universal Pickle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Universal Pickle is 0.0000195 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $152.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.universalpickletoken.com/.”

