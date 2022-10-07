Unlock Protocol (UDT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $453,925.82

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Unlock Protocol has a total market capitalization of $453,925.82 and approximately $21,757.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.14 or 0.00051915 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unlock Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Profile

Unlock Protocol’s genesis date was April 10th, 2021. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,778 tokens. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @unlockprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com. Unlock Protocol’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/unlock-protocol?trk=public_profile_topcard-current-company.

Unlock Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unlock Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,497 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unlock Protocol is 10.25473317 USD and is up 8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,135.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unlock-protocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unlock Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unlock Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unlock Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.