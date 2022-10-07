Uno Re (UNO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Uno Re has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $196,838.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uno Re has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,582.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00601645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00248675 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2021. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 48,428,524 coins. The official message board for Uno Re is medium.com/uno-re. The official website for Uno Re is unore.io. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Uno Re (UNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Uno Re has a current supply of 384,242,125 with 73,232,181 in circulation. The last known price of Uno Re is 0.04074283 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $163,930.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unore.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

