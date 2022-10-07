Unobtainium (UNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,717.00

Unobtainium (UNO) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Unobtainium has traded 94.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtainium token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unobtainium has a market cap of $14,889.86 and $20,717.00 worth of Unobtainium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,002.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00598837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00243576 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unobtainium

Unobtainium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2022. Unobtainium’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Unobtainium’s official message board is mxbox.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unobtainium is https://reddit.com/r/mxbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtainium is mxbox.io. Unobtainium’s official Twitter account is @mxbox_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unobtainium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unobtainium (UNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Unobtainium has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unobtainium is 0.00744572 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mxbox.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtainium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtainium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtainium using one of the exchanges listed above.

