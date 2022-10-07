UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

UP Global Sourcing Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.00. UP Global Sourcing has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.68).

Insider Buying and Selling at UP Global Sourcing

In related news, insider Robbie Bell acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($144,997.58).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

