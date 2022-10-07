Upfire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $299,155.54 (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Upfire has a market capitalization of $299,155.54 and approximately $23,408.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Upfire has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Upfire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Upfire Profile

Upfire was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Upfire’s total supply is 779,713,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,670,017 tokens. Upfire’s official Twitter account is @upfirehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfire is https://reddit.com/r/upfire and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Upfire’s official message board is medium.com/upfire. The official website for Upfire is www.upfire.com.

Buying and Selling Upfire

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfire (UPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Upfire has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Upfire is 0.00153323 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $23,826.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.upfire.com.”

