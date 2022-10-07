Upper Dollar (USDU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,429.00

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Upper Dollar has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upper Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Upper Dollar Token Profile

Upper Dollar was first traded on August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upper Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/none. The official website for Upper Dollar is uppers.io.

Upper Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Upper Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Upper Dollar is 0.04540671 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uppers.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upper Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upper Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

