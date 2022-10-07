Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 177,706 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $22.58 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

