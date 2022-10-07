USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion and approximately $5.67 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 46,169,190,396 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USD Coin has a current supply of 46,153,052,288.01277. The last known price of USD Coin is 0.99983687 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6450 active market(s) with $3,856,486,727.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.centre.io/usdc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

