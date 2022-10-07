USDEX (USDEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $403,486.19

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One USDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005432 BTC on popular exchanges. USDEX has a market cap of $403,486.19 and approximately $47,550.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDEX has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,555.17 or 1.00038772 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002558 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00063685 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005041 BTC.

About USDEX

USDEX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2022. USDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@dexfinance. USDEX’s official Twitter account is @dexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDEX is www.dexfinance.com.

USDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX (USDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. USDEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of USDEX is 1.05638234 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $115,523.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dexfinance.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

