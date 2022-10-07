USDK Reaches Market Cap of $28.52 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $37.44 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @oklink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK (USDK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDK has a current supply of 28,600,072. The last known price of USDK is 1.0017179 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $22,807,244.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oklink.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.