USDX [Lighthouse] Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $59,528.22 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00602372 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00249485 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00046349 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00066254 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
