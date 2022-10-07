UTU Protocol (UTU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,242.00

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $292,293.57 and $3,242.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About UTU Protocol

UTU Protocol was first traded on August 24th, 2020. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 tokens. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu.io/blog. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @utu_trust. The official website for UTU Protocol is utu.io.

UTU Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Protocol (UTU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. UTU Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,476,610 in circulation. The last known price of UTU Protocol is 0.00326748 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://utu.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

