V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VFC. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

V.F. Trading Down 5.0 %

VFC opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

