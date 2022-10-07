Vai Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,011.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.50 million and $3,011.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vai (VAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vai has a current supply of 57,498,554. The last known price of Vai is 0.96285103 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $159,816.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

