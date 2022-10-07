Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $187.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.