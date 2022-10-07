Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $187.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

