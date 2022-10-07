Vaquita (VAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,322.00

Vaquita (VAT) traded down 80% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Vaquita token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vaquita has a total market capitalization of $2,000.20 and $19,322.00 worth of Vaquita was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vaquita has traded 99.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Vaquita Profile

Vaquita’s launch date was August 19th, 2022. Vaquita’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Vaquita’s official website is vaquita.site. Vaquita’s official Twitter account is @vaquitatoken1.

Buying and Selling Vaquita

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaquita (VAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Vaquita has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vaquita is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vaquita.site.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaquita directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaquita should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaquita using one of the exchanges listed above.

