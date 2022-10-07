VeChain (VET) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $82.22 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001336 BTC.

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022717 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The official message board for VeChain is vechainofficial.medium.com. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

