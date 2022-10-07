Vega Protocol (VEGA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $40.45 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $40.45 million and $1.97 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol’s genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,094,991 tokens. The official message board for Vega Protocol is blog.vega.xyz. Vega Protocol’s official website is vega.xyz. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vega Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vega Protocol has a current supply of 64,999,723 with 30,033,004.57659958 in circulation. The last known price of Vega Protocol is 1.36002039 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $411,674.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vega.xyz.”

