Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.42

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 36266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.