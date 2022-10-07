Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $59.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.