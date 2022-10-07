Veritaseum Price Reaches $46.55 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.55 or 0.00237000 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $100.06 million and approximately $5,010.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum (VERI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Veritaseum has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 2,149,646.44 in circulation. The last known price of Veritaseum is 45.76245092 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30,819.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://veritas.veritaseum.com/.”

