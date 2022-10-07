Vesper Price Tops $0.41 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $71,219.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 16th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,802,496 tokens. The official website for Vesper is vesper.finance. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @vesperfi. The official message board for Vesper is medium.com/vesperfinance.

Buying and Selling Vesper

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper (VSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vesper has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,802,495.99750594 in circulation. The last known price of Vesper is 0.4322136 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $52,346.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vesper.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.