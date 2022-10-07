Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vesuvius Stock Up 0.6 %

VSVS stock opened at GBX 329.20 ($3.98) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.15. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 282.37 ($3.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 498.60 ($6.02). The company has a market cap of £892.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vesuvius Cuts Dividend

Vesuvius Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

