VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after buying an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after buying an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

