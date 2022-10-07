Vidulum (VDL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $545,475.18

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $545,475.18 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00141031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00270844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00744875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00599489 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00249202 BTC.

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,627,795 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/vidulumapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @vidulumapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum (VDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Vidulum has a current supply of 17,086,081 with 17,071,231 in circulation. The last known price of Vidulum is 0.02893407 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $509.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vidulum.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

