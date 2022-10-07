Vidya Market Cap Achieves $5.45 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Vidya token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $5.45 million and $717,828.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007356 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,015,394 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidya (VIDYA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vidya has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 40,015,393.87212832 in circulation. The last known price of Vidya is 0.13907269 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,043,304.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://team3d.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

