Viper Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,327.00 (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Viper Protocol has a market capitalization of $31,802.28 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viper Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viper Protocol has traded 78.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Viper Protocol Profile

Viper Protocol’s launch date was March 7th, 2021. Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 tokens. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @venomdao. The official website for Viper Protocol is viper.exchange.

Buying and Selling Viper Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Viper Protocol (VIPER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Harmony platform. Viper Protocol has a current supply of 347,368,275 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Viper Protocol is 0.00083185 USD and is up 11.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://viper.exchange.”

