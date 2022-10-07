Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBBF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

