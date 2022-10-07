Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $30.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -0.01. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,208 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,837 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.